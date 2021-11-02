City of La Crosse opens ARPA grant requests for local nonprofits

The city of La Crosse this week introduced the grant process and eligibility requirements for nonprofit organizations seeking grants from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The La Crosse City Council allocated $2 million of the city's Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to local nonprofit organizations that are meeting pandemic response needs or building a stronger, more equitable community.

"Nonprofit organizations are in many ways the lifeblood of our community, making them a natural choice for the first allocation of these ARPA dollars," said Mayor Mitch Reynolds. "Our highest priority is stewarding these funds wisely and to the organizations, initiatives and efforts where we'll see the most impact."

The city has partnered with the La Crosse Community Foundation to ensure an equitable, transparent process to direct the nonprofit grants process. And the La Crosse Community Foundation has formed a distinct and independent grants committee to keep the ARPA grant process completely separate from its foundation grant process. It has also appointed Annie Berendes to serve as its ARPA grants director.

"As a longstanding community advocate, Annie will be an asset to this process," said La Crosse Community Foundation Executive Director Jamie Schloegel. "In addition to serving on several area nonprofit boards, she has a master's degree in public health with a concentration in ethics and health policy. Plus, she understands our community."

Funding is available for project-based requests that address public health issues or provide services to disproportionately impacted communities and for unrestricted requests for nonprofits working to recover from the negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

On behalf of the city, the La Crosse Community Foundation is accepting grant requests until Dec. 8, with awards to be announced on Feb. 1. In addition, it will host an informational webinar on Nov. 8. For more information, visit laxcommfoundation.com/arpa. To apply, contact Annie Berendes at ARPA@laxcommfoundation.com or (608) 782-3223 ext. 26.

