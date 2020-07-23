City of La Crosse pauses business loan payments for additional three months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of La Crosse will offer more relief to its businesses after a committee approved pausing all payments and interest for loans it has issued to groups in the city.

In March, Mayor Tim Kabat initially paused all payments for city-issued loans from April through June, offering a bit of relief as many businesses were suddenly forced to close their doors due to pandemic mandates.

But as the city began sending out bills for July, many of those businesses were still closed — or closing up shop again — as the area saw a surge of COVID-19 cases.

“Businesses reached out and said, we haven’t been able to recover, we won’t make these payments,” said Tara Fitzgerald with the city’s planning department.

The city will again pause the payments for another three months, through September, including any interest accruement, the economic development committee decided Thursday.

Businesses who wish to keep paying may do so, and any deferred payments will be added to the end of the loan’s life.