City of La Crosse pauses business loan payments for additional three months

The city of La Crosse will offer more relief to its businesses after a committee approved pausing all payments and interest for loans it has issued to groups in the city.
In March, Mayor Tim Kabat initially paused all payments for city-issued loans from April through June, offering a bit of relief as many businesses were suddenly forced to close their doors due to pandemic mandates.
But as the city began sending out bills for July, many of those businesses were still closed — or closing up shop again — as the area saw a surge of COVID-19 cases.
“Businesses reached out and said, we haven’t been able to recover, we won’t make these payments,” said Tara Fitzgerald with the city’s planning department.
The city will again pause the payments for another three months, through September, including any interest accruement, the economic development committee decided Thursday.
Businesses who wish to keep paying may do so, and any deferred payments will be added to the end of the loan’s life.
Of 12 businesses with city-issued loans, totaling between $1.5 million and $2 million, nine of them paused making payments for the first three-month period, and only one confidently reported that it could resume making payments this month, city records show.
Some businesses reported to the city that they are operating on extremely limited terms, some only bringing in about 5% of normal revenues, requesting that they continue only interest payments through the end of the year or until business is back to normal.
But city officials were hesitant, worried that holding off too long could begin to hurt the city financially.
“I think we’re getting to our limits, as far as our allowances here,” Kabat said at the committee meeting Thursday.
City staff will work to gain a better financial understanding of each business by the end of September so that appropriate action can be made.
In the meantime, the city will await possible additional funds to support more small-business relief grants.
