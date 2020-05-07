City of La Crosse prepares for 'major' recession, furloughs and layoffs possible

"I think we should plan for the worst and hope for the best," he said.

Part of the plan includes creation of an internal "executive budget team" — that does not include any council members — who will meet with each city department to assess finances, and act accordingly.

The group plans to have proposals of action to the common council by the end of this month.

A total of 75.5% of the city's $57.9 million budget is dedicated to staffing and personnel, leaving many city officials worried about furloughs and layoffs for employees.

"We are going to look at options to do everything we can to not have to resort to layoffs, especially, and furloughs," Kabat said.

Officials said they would be looking closely at options they could take to prevent these changes, including the possibility of reverting to a 37.5-hour work week.

The finance department also said it would be looking at the impact of removing certain personnel from essential services during the pandemic, such as police and fire staff, and that if any cuts were made, it would "not be across the board."