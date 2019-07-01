La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat took on the role of Grinch Monday, explaining that the city’s Street Department won’t be able to hang Christmas decorations as part of its partnership with Downtown Mainstreet Inc. and La Crosse City Vision Foundation.
“I guess I’m the Grinch again this week. The city, we have the light poles and the electricity, and we are happy to partner with DMI and City Vision Foundation to provide those through a revocable occupancy permit,” Kabat said at the Board of Public Works meeting.
However, the city won’t be able to spare the staff to put up the decorations after committing to an all-hands-on-deck approach to leaf pick-up in November, which would be around the time the city typically puts up those wreaths and snowflakes downtown.
The city prioritized leaf collection in 2019, opting for an intense pick-up plan for a pair of two-week sessions using staff from four departments in response to complaints about the service.
“We cannot install or take down wreaths and snowflakes, because in November, we need to be picking up leaves,” Kabat said. “That’s unfortunate, but that’s the reality of the situation that we’re in.”
DMI executive director Robin Moses was sympathetic to the city’s restraints.
“We were hoping to partner with the city, but I do understand that it’s difficult sometimes with staff hours, and at that time of year,” Moses said.
Her main concern was ensuring that DMI and City Vision would have permission to put new snowflakes, currently on order, up throughout the winter.
“We do have some opportunities to try to get this done. At this point, it’s just making sure that we can put them on the light poles,” Moses said.
The board granted the groups the permit on the condition the snowflakes are safe to hang on the poles, but don’t expect any issue, as the snowflakes are the same as those put up in Onalaska each year.
The mayor and city planner Jason Gilman suggested the city work with the two groups to help cover the cost of putting those decorations up.
“Maybe we can get some kind of an estimate from somebody who would be willing to do this as a community service and help us with it, then we can determine if city funding could be used to help contract the installation of it,” Gilman said.
