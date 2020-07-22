City of La Crosse receives over $3 million in funds from Board of Commissioners of Public Lands

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands has approved $8 million in funding for statewide community projects, with more than $3 million dedicated to the city of La Crosse.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced Wednesday the allocation of funds for 21 community projects in counties including La Crosse, Burnett, Calumet, Green, Kenosha, Monroe, Oconto, Rock, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Statewide road projects received $1.85 million in financing, and the city of La Crosse was allotted $2.5 million for wastewater treatment plant projects and $590,000 for property purchasing. Monroe County received $55,000 in financing for property reassessment.

"Amidst the pandemic, it is critical that our local communities continue to have access to funding for essential projects. These projects create jobs, curb energy costs and keep people safe,” Godlewski said. "Our office and the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands will continue to partner with municipalities and school districts to make these projects a reality."

The Board of Commissioners of Public Lands also manages the Common School Fund, created in Article X of Wisconsin’s Constitution as a permanent endowment to benefit public education.

Interest paid on project loans is returned to the respective county for funding of books and school library technology, with the La Crosse School District receiving $352,588 this year.

