City of La Crosse reminds residents to remove snow from sidewalks as winter weather approaches

As snow moves into the area through this weekend, the city of La Crosse is reminding residents of their responsibility to remove snow and ice from city sidewalks.

According to a city ordinance, sidewalks must be cleared of snow, ice and other debris within 24 hours after it ceases to fall.

"The owner, agent, occupant or person in charge of each and every building fronting upon or adjoining any street ... shall clean the sidewalk in front of or adjoining such building or unoccupied lot or building ... within 24 hours after it ceases to fall, and cause the same to be kept free from snow and ice," the ordinance states.

In addition, the city of of La Crosse has sand mixed with salt available for free for residents to use on city sidewalks.

Residents are required to bring their own container for the salt mixture, which is available at these locations:

Fire Station No. 2 at 626 Monitor Street, in the rear

Fire Station No. 4 at 906 Gillette Street, in the rear

Erickson Field at 2410 21st Place S., in north west corner of parking lot

Isle La Plume, just west of the Niedbalski Bridge at corner of Hood Street and Marco Drive

The region received a light dusting of snow on Tuesday, but early forecasts show a winter storm heading for the area through the weekend.

According to the United States National Weather Service of La Crosse, the storm is expected to impact the Upper Mississippi River Valley on Friday and into early Saturday morning.

It is predicted to include a "band of heavy snow" and the potential for a wintry mix, and blowing and drifting snow. But it's still unclear exactly how much snow and where it will fall.

