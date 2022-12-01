City of La Crosse taking letters to Santa

The elves are back for the holiday season at the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Each year, friends of Santa Claus run letters from city hall back to the man in the red suit. Letters postmarked by Dec. 11 with a name and address will be answered by the jolly man himself.

Letters can be addressed to:

La Crosse Parks & Recreation Department

Attn. Santa Claus

400 La Crosse St.

La Crosse, WI 54601.

Letters can also be sent by email to letterstosanta@cityoflacrosse.org