City of La Crosse taking letters to Santa

The elves are back for the holiday season at the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Each year, friends of Santa Claus run letters from city hall back to the man in the red suit. Letters postmarked by Dec. 11 with a name and address will be answered by the jolly man himself.

Letters can be addressed to:

La Crosse Parks & Recreation Department

Attn. Santa Claus

400 La Crosse St.

La Crosse, WI 54601.

Letters can also be sent by email to letterstosanta@cityoflacrosse.org

Actors Matilda Lawler who plays "Betty" and Devin Bright who plays "Noel" talk to the Journal's Bruce Miller about what it's like to work with Tim Allen in "The Santa Clauses."

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

