City of La Crosse to close daytime warming shelter one day early (copy)

The daytime warming shelter at Southside Neighborhood Center closed at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, one day earlier than the scheduled closure date of Thursday.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the decision to close the warming shelter a day early is due to a change in the weather forecast. Brian Sampson, the city’s homeless services coordinator, said that the city bases the weather decisions off of the National Weather Service.

Sampson said about 20 to 25 individuals have been coming to the warming space daily. Volunteers and community service organizations help provide ample food for the guests.

Daytime temperatures on Thursday are predicted to be a high of 17 degrees with a low temperature of 8 degrees — not including windchill. Friday is anticipated to be even colder with low temperatures of -8 degrees and a high of 7 degrees.

Sampson said the city cannot open the daytime shelter on Friday because the security firm that manages the building during shelter hours is unavailable due to a prior engagement.

If you or someone you know needs assistance with finding shelter, please call 211 or contact the Reach Center at 608-781-2783.

Chloe Hilles is the local government reporter at the La Crosse Tribune and a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. She can be reached at @chloehilles on Twitter or (608) 769-7303. 

