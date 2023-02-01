City of La Crosse to close daytime warming shelter one day early

The daytime warming shelter at Southside Neighborhood Center will close on Wednesday evening, one day earlier than the scheduled closure date of Thursday.

According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, the decision to close the warming shelter a day early is due to a change in the weather forecast. Brian Sampson, the city’s homeless services coordinator, said that the city bases the weather decisions off of the National Weather Service.

The last day to utilize the daytime shelter is Wednesday until 7 p.m.

Sampson said about 20 to 25 individuals have been coming to the warming space daily. Volunteers and community service organizations help provide ample food for the guests.

Daytime temperatures on Thursday are predicted to be a high of 17 degrees with a low temperature of 8 degrees – not including windchill. Friday is anticipated to be even colder with low temperatures of -8 degrees and a high of 7 degrees.

Sampson said the city cannot open the daytime shelter on Friday because the security firm that manages the building during shelter hours is unavailable due to a prior engagement.

Talon Protection Agency is the only security firm that the city has a service contract with. At the daytime shelter, the security firm has provided an intake process, conflict resolution and transportation to Catholic Charities for nighttime shelter.

“[The city] identified a gap in the community. We want to help save individuals, which is why this is now the second time that we've made it available,” Sampson said. “We're really stepping outside of anything we've ever done in the history of the city, trying to do the best that we can. It's not perfect, but it's the best that our community has been able to offer at this point.”

If you or someone you know needs assistance with finding shelter, please call 211 or contact the Reach Center at 608-781-2783.

