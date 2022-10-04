City of Onalaska seeks feedback in community survey

The City of Onalaska is gearing up to prepare a new 20-year Comprehensive Plan. The first step in the process is the 2022 Community Survey.

This survey seeks feedback on relevant issues the city may face in the next 20 years such as housing, downtown / waterfront development, attracting employers and gives citizens the opportunity to score services available in Onalaska. The survey also focuses on what type of development or redevelopment Onalaska should encourage and gives residents the opportunity to rate the performance of city government.

“We are encouraging all citizens to take 10 minutes and answer the survey questions,” said Katie Aspenson, Planning Manager for the City of Onalaska, “as it gives everyone an opportunity to be part of the process of making our community a better place to live.

The survey includes open-ended questions such as, ‘If you could change one thing in the City of Onalaska, what would it be?”, we know our citizens have good ideas and we would like to hear them.”

Input from the survey will assist in designing the plan which is meant to help guide future development. The City of Onalaska invites all residents to complete the survey and share their vision for Onalaska’s future. A copy of the survey will be mailed to all households in the community. The survey is also available on the city’s webpage at www.cityofonalaska.com/planningzoning and residents are encouraged to complete the survey online!

Paper surveys can be returned to any of these locations: Onalaska City Hall (or Payment Drop Box), Onalaska Public Library, Public Works Facility, OMNI Center or mail your completed survey to City of Onalaska, 415 Main Street, Onalaska, WI 54650.

The survey deadline is Nov. 1, 2022