The city of Onalaska has updated its ordinance with respect to alternate-side parking.

After reviewing data related to snow fall from the last several years, Onalaska has shifted the dates of alternate-side parking to better align with record snowfalls.

Alternate-side parking currently is from November 15 to April 1, effective immediately alternate side parking will now be enforced from December 1 of each year through March 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0