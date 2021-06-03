City officials greenlight Trane Plant 6 apartments

Two city committees approved the zoning for a massive housing development at the former Trane Plant 6 site on La Crosse’s North Side, paving way to fill the long-vacant space.
The first phase of the Stitzo Development project will include 144 apartments, 14 condos and an activity center on the northern four acres of the 10 acre site.
The large lot at George and St. Andrew streets has been vacant for around a decade now, a former Trane industrial site that was razed and filled in 2010, where it has since sat waiting for new inhabitants.
It was unanimously approved with an abstention from the City Plan Commission, and again by the Judiciary & Administrative Commission Tuesday night, which both held meetings back-to-back due to the holiday weekend.
There was very little debate among officials, though newly elected council member Mackenzie Mindel questioned the high rents, which are expected to range from $799-$1,250 a month, and condos starting at $229,000.
The project, which has been dubbed the Red Cloud Development due to the proximity of a park by the same name, will be completed in two phases and is expected to cost $23.2 million. The second phase is not yet finalized, but developers said they are eyeing a senior living and memory care facility.
A number of conditions, largely for utilities, were included in the rezoning, as well as a plat agreement for the greater project, meaning developers will not need to return to the city for approval of the boundaries later.
It was also approved that a new public park need not be created within the development because of its proximity to two nearby ones and the plan for greenspace and trail access in the project.
Stitzo, which is a partnership between Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions and Borton Construction, has also requested $3.75 million in TIF aid for the project, a mechanism cities use to fund developments with property taxes from that area, with a payback date through 2036.
This legislation and others approved Tuesday night will need final approval from the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday.