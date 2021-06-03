City officials greenlight Trane Plant 6 apartments

The project, which has been dubbed the Red Cloud Development due to the proximity of a park by the same name, will be completed in two phases and is expected to cost $23.2 million. The second phase is not yet finalized, but developers said they are eyeing a senior living and memory care facility.

A number of conditions, largely for utilities, were included in the rezoning, as well as a plat agreement for the greater project, meaning developers will not need to return to the city for approval of the boundaries later.

It was also approved that a new public park need not be created within the development because of its proximity to two nearby ones and the plan for greenspace and trail access in the project.

Stitzo, which is a partnership between Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions and Borton Construction, has also requested $3.75 million in TIF aid for the project, a mechanism cities use to fund developments with property taxes from that area, with a payback date through 2036.