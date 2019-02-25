Try 1 month for 99¢

The city of La Crosse this week will be out enforcing its ordinance requiring sidewalks be cleared of snow and ice 24 hours after snow ceases to fall, though city staff acknowledge that this winter’s volatility has made it a struggle to keep the walkways clear.

“Do the best you can. We will be clearing sidewalks. We’re going to continue to clear sidewalks,” said city staffer Doug Kerns, who oversees enforcement of the ordinance.

Kerns encourages people to be neighborly and clear everything they can, keeping in mind that people in wheelchairs need extra space to get down the sidewalk and especially around the corners.

“If you do know of someone who needs a path cleared, or you see somebody struggling in a wheel chair, please stop and help,” Kerns said.

The city offers a free salt-and-sand mixture to residents at the fire stations at 906 Gillette St. and 626 Monitor St., as well as at the Erickson Field parking lot on 21st Place South and the southeast corner of Hood Street and Marco Drive.

Residents who don’t clear their sidewalks will face a $50 administrative fee, as well as a charge of $2.50 per linear foot of sidewalk cleared by the city’s contractor.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

canman

Who sends the city a bill ? There are numerous areas of city property that never are cleaned off.

Report Add Reply

