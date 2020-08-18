City opens former Plaid Pantry site back up to new development offers

The city is opening its options back up for developing the former Plaid Pantry site on the corner of Jackson and Seventh Streets after the pandemic has slowed down its original plan.
For the past few months, a local family and the La Crosse Area Development Corporation were partnering to redevelop the site into an ethnic grocery store and residential apartments, but finances and hurdles from the pandemic have slowed those plans down too much for city officials.
"I don't think we're anywhere close to this thing being right at this point," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat. "Where do we go from here?"
The city-owned property, which used to be home to a former convenient store chain, will be put back on the market to allow for other developers to make their bid while the plans for the grocery store are still ironed out.
"It will be kind of a best man win kind of deal," said alderman Phil Ostrem, who represents the district.
COVID-19 assisted in derailing the business plans, partnership agreements and other steps for the groups, but the pause button is also being hit while they look for a third-party investor to help them acquire a property next door and foot the bill of the entire project.
Despite opening the doors up for more developers, city officials remained in favor of the grocery store plans to work, Ostrem saying he "still had hope for them."
"I think we're all very interested in seeing a grocery store," Kabat said, "especially in this area of town, and this neighborhood because it is a food desert."
The city had turned down another developer with hopes of a 16-unit apartment building on the site when accepting the grocery store plan earlier in the year.
This move could open discussions with that developer once more, but others interested in the site could pitch their ideas as well.
