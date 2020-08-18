City opens former Plaid Pantry site back up to new development offers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city is opening its options back up for developing the former Plaid Pantry site on the corner of Jackson and Seventh Streets after the pandemic has slowed down its original plan.

For the past few months, a local family and the La Crosse Area Development Corporation were partnering to redevelop the site into an ethnic grocery store and residential apartments, but finances and hurdles from the pandemic have slowed those plans down too much for city officials.

"I don't think we're anywhere close to this thing being right at this point," said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat. "Where do we go from here?"

The city-owned property, which used to be home to a former convenient store chain, will be put back on the market to allow for other developers to make their bid while the plans for the grocery store are still ironed out.

"It will be kind of a best man win kind of deal," said alderman Phil Ostrem, who represents the district.