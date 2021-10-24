City outlines leaf collection

City of La Crosse leaf collection begins Monday, October 25 and runs until November 19.

There will be five teams, each in their own section, working throughout the city. Each team will collect their section then move on to assist other teams until one collection has been completed. They will then return to their own section and start collection again.

Visit the Refuse & Recycling page, Collection Information, Leaf Collection, on the city website www.cityoflacrosse.org and see the map for more information about sections.

City crews are asking residents to help by voluntarily observing alternate side parking rules. Parked cars have a large impact on the speed and effectiveness of leaf collection. Whenever possible, please park on the odd side of the street on odd days and even side of the street on even days.

Here are placement guidelines to assist with collection, according to the Refuse & Recycling Department:

During leaf collection, place leaves on the boulevard and not into the street, gutter, or over catch basins. Leaves placed in the street may restrict or plug storm drains in your area. For ordinance information see the City Municipal Code related to yard waste.

Do not pile leaves around trees, poles, or behind parked cars.

Collection will not coincide with your garbage/recycling collection schedule.

Leaves mixed with brush or any other materials, or covered will not be collected.

