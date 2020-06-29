City plan commission makes few changes to proposed $119 million project budget

"Moving forward, we really see this as a definite good thing for that area and certainly not a burden for that neighborhood," Chief of Police Shawn Kudron said.

"To have a facility that is right there in the neighborhood," Mayor Tim Kabat said, "that location would have a lot of benefit. But obviously there's still a lot more work to do. This is one step of that planning part."

The commission voted to keep the spending on the 2021 CIP budget.

Parks up for debate

Officials also considered putting a $400,000 park shelter in Weigent Park back on the 2021 budget, with representatives from its surrounding neighborhoods urging the committee to streamline the project without prevail.

The shelter, which has partial funding from the Weigent-Hogan Neighborhood Association, is critical for its neighbors, officials said, citing that the park lacks proper bathroom facilities or safe meeting spaces.

"It just seems like that's a no-brainer in the age of COVID," said council member Jessica Olson, who noted that many of the residents for the neighborhood were older and weren't using technology to connect with others during the pandemic, relying on the park.