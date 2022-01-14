City requests further plans for proposed Mayo building project

City officials have asked Mayo Clinic Health System to provide more documents and expanded plans before approval for a new building project is considered.

Mayo representatives and their contractor on Friday morning met virtually with the City of La Crosse commercial/multi-family design review committee to present plans for a possible expansion and renovation of the hospital. Funding for the project has not yet been fully approved by Mayo, and meeting with the committee was in preparation of beginning construction pending internal approvals.

Mayo's proposal includes construction of a a six story, plus basement, addition to the Center for Advanced Medicine and Surgery (CAMS) building. The addition would be approximately 290,000 square feet and include medical/surgical beds, ICU beds, a newborn/mom unit, diagnostic imaging, endoscopy procedural units, rooftop helistop and more.

The proposed renovation would not expand on services or add beds but is designed to “modernize the inpatient environment” with single-person rooms and closer proximity to the operating rooms in the CAMS.

Members of the commercial/multi-family design review committee requested updated and enhanced plans from Mayo before considering approval, with Stephanie Sward, city traffic engineer, seeking a construction traffic control plan and the inclusion of the required number of ADA compliant parking spaces and entrances. The hospital will not be allowed to fully close West Ave. for construction, Sward said, with at least one lane each way open at all times, and the neighboring Walgreens store must be informed by Mayo of its plans to temporarily close Mississippi St. during the building phase.

Chief building inspector David Reinhart stated Mayo would need permits for all signs and fences, and is requiring a parking study for the entire Mayo campus to make sure the number of spaces is sufficient. More information is also need for the proposed "bike locker" structure.

The submitted stormwater plans, said city engineer Yuri Nasonovs, need to be expanded and demonstrate compliance with chapter 105 (stormwater erosion control). Water quality plans must also be updated for additional review.

Tim Acklin, senior planner, said he had "no issues with the building" or with the required green space setbacks. If all requested/updated documents are submitted in time, the committee will add the Mayo project to the Jan. 31 calendar for continued review.

Should the request for zoning review and project plan receive City approval, and Mayo consents to funding, construction is proposed to start March 2022. Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president, Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Wisconsin, told the Tribune in a statement earlier this week the project is “one component of a larger revitalization plan for the La Crosse campus that will include updated facilities, more green space and greater connectivity to our neighbors.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

