City soliciting community input on Market Street Bikeway

The City of La Crosse Planning & Development Department will host an online public engagement meeting Tuesday evening regarding bicycling accommodations for Market Street from West Avenue to Front Street.

Its purpose is for city planners to provide a project overview and gather input from neighboring residents, businesses and property owners, as well as bicyclists.

The proposed project is a recommendation from the adopted 2012 Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. This plan had extensive public involvement and its implementation would benefit from continued engagement.

The meeting will be held Tuesday from 7 to 8:15 p.m. at https://call.lifesizecloud.com/4857804.

Or call in by phone (audio only) at +1 (877) 422-8614, meeting extension: 4857804#

Interested parties unable to attend can take the survey at https://arcg.is/0KC191 or email comment to zabrowskij@cityoflacrosse.org.

After extensive community input, the City of La Crosse Common Council adopted its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan in 2012. This plan included numerous recommendations for bicycle facilities, including a proposed bicycle lane on Market Street from West Avenue to Front Street.

For more information, contact Jack Zabrowski at 608-789-8676 or zabrowskij@cityoflacrosse.org

