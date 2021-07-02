City: Temporary closures planned at various BNSF track crossings

Beginning Thursday, July 8, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad will stage maintenance construction at four of its crossings within the City of La Crosse.

This includes Main Street, Cass Street, Farnam Street, and 33rd Street. The temporary closures are necessary for BNSF tie gangs to remove and install new ties.

Matthew A. Gallager, city deputy director of engineering & public work, reports the following:

The Main, Cass, and Farnam Street crossings will be staged, and will not be closed concurrently. Their intermittent temporary closures are expected to occur between July 8 and July 12. No official detours will be posted for these crossings.

The 33rd Street crossing is expected to occur between July 12 and July 14. The emergency bridge over Pammel Creek will be opened for local use only, by Rivercrest Village.

Motorists should be aware of changing traffic patterns and exercise caution when finding alternate local routes. As this work will not be done by the City of La Crosse, all inquires should be directed to the local office of the BNSF railway.

