City to host public listening session Wed. on new Riverside Park sculpture
top story

City to host public listening session Wed. on new Riverside Park sculpture

The city of La Crosse Arts Board will host a public listening session on Wednesday, Oct. 21, to discuss ideas for a new sculpture in Riverside Park, nearly two months after the controversial Hiawatha statue was removed.

During decisions to remove the statue, which didn't accurately depict area Indigenous people, local officials and activists were hopeful that new art could be placed in its spot, on the north end of the park where the three rivers meet, that could better celebrate the cultures and history of the La Crosse area.

This will be the first public listening session for a possible new sculpture in the park.

During the session, the public will be able to provide input, and officials will share preliminary concepts about a new Riverside Park sculpture, as well as gather input on a proposed "pandemic-era call to artists." It will also provide information on art for the La Crosse Center expansion project.

The virtual listening session will be through Zoom at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 21. Those interested can join through Zoom or by phone.

