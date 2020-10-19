City to host public listening session Wed. on new Riverside Park sculpture

To tune-in

What: La Crosse Arts Board Listening Session on Planning for Public Art

When: 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21

Where: Virtual

How: Joing through Zoom on a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device by using this link: https://zoom.us/j/99209605225

Or, join by phone, by dialing: +1-646-558-8656, using the ID: 992 0960 5225