The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department said the ice skating rink at Poage Park will open Monday, February 6 at 4 pm.

Weather permitting and staff availability, the hours for this season will be:

• Monday – Friday: 4 pm – 8 pm

• Saturday and Sunday or Non-School Days: noon – 8 pm

Skate rentals and skate helpers are free of charge.

For any questions regarding hours of operation or closures, please contact Nikki Hansen at hansenn@cityoflacrosse.org or 608-789-4914.

Other skating options in the city:

Copeland Park Oktoberfest Shelter Ice Skating Rink

This outdoor, open air skating rink offers endless family-friendly fun. The rink is available Mondays - Sundays from 4 pm-10 pm, but will be closed Thursday nights for the Broomball League.

Riverside Park Ice Skating Rink

Riverside Park hosts an outdoor, open air skating rink. For skating rink hours, please visit Rotary Lights website.

