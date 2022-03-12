City to reconsider purchase of Maple Grove Motel after building inspection findings

The controversial decision by the city to purchase Maple Grove Motel to house the unsheltered is being revisited, not due to resident objections but rather the findings of a property inspection.

The La Crosse Common Council is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the South Side Neighborhood Center, after a resolution from Mayor Mitch Reynolds invoking inspection contingency.

According to the resolution, first shared on News8000, the sale was dependent on an inspection showing the property was in condition acceptable to the city. However, the inspection uncovered "significant issues" with the building.

The resolution concludes that the city no longer wishes to purchase the property, and city staff are directed to "take any and all steps necessary to effectuate this resolution."

The council in February approved $1.5 million to buy Maple Grove Motel, using American Rescue Plan funding, with the intent to use it as temporary housing for the homeless population. The building can accommodate 32 persons. Currently, the city is utilizing the Econo Lodge for the unsheltered through the end of April.

Some residents in the neighborhood of the Maple Grove Motel have expressed displeasure with the plan to provide shelter at the location, with a petition circulating by "Citizens for Sensible Homelessness Solutions." The group believes using the motel for the homeless will strain police resources, offer only enough space for less than a third of La Crosse's unsheltered persons, and will require those currently using the motel to leave. Over 500 signatures were obtained as of Saturday morning.

The Salvation Army, in a March 9 letter to City Council members, stated their own concerns about Maple Grove Motel, including a lack of transparency in the process, no operational plan and traffic dangers. The Salvation Army noted it was also not in favor of the use of Econo Lodge, preferring a scattered site model.

However police chief Shawn Kudron earlier this month said that “Due to just the many, many factors that are involved with our unsheltered population it’s desirable for the police department that there is a centralized population.”

Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department director Jay Odegaard, who presented the initial proposal to the council, said at the time, "At the end of the day it is all of our goals to reduce the number of unsheltered people in the community."

