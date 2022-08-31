City to replace signal cabinets in the North Side

Starting Sept. 12, a planned program will continue replacing signal cabinets in the North Side of La Crosse.

It is anticipated the signal cabinet replacement will be completed one intersection at a time. During the replacement time, the signal indications will be dark and the contractor will use temporary stop signs.

The affected signalized intersections will be Copeland & Monitor, Rose & Monitor, Rose & St. James, Rose & Clinton, Rose & Gillette, Lang & Monitor, George & St. Andrew, George & St. Cloud, George & Clinton and George & Gillette.

Traveling public is advised to travel through the North Side area with caution. These signal upgrades are anticipated to be complete by Sept. 30.