At the inaugural meeting of the Economic and Community Development Commission, the city of La Crosse presented two action plans: one to address affordable and low-income housing, and the other to address the population of homeless individuals.

Both plans would utilize federal funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and therefore are required to hold public hearings and community input. The city is asking residents to provide feedback and comments to the plans through their website by March 6.

Both resolutions will go before the Finance and Personnel Committee on March 2 before being considered for full approval from the Common Council on March 9.

Plan for affordable housing

Each year, the city is awarded funds through the Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grants and HOME Investment Partnership allocations to address housing needs in the community.

This year, the city anticipates receiving about $1.2 million from HUD — $859,500 in CDBG funds and $339,600 from HOME. These numbers are based on last year’s allocations, and the city is expected to know the exact dollar amounts next Monday.

With the funds, the city has divided the plan into six projects with the anticipated number of households they will be able to serve:

Housing rehabilitation — 10 units.

Replacement housing projects — 3 units.

Multi-family housing — 185 units.

Business assistance — 62 businesses.

Homeless assistance — 75 households.

Poverty alleviation — 700 households.

Public comments on this plan are due by March 6 and will be incorporated into the final plan that is presented to the council on March 9. Comments can be submitted here.

Addressing homelessness

The city will also receive about $1.1 million from HUD from the HOME-American Rescue Plan funding to be used to help individuals who are experiencing homelessness, at-risk of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence.

In June 2022, a Point In Time count identified 243 people that were homeless in the city.

HUD has defined how the city can utilize the money: acquisition and development of non-congregate housing or shelter, provisions of supportive housing, development in support of affordable housing or tenant based rental assistance.

The city plans to use 60%, or $658,459, of the funding towards the development of affordable housing that is targeted toward those that are currently homeless.

An additional 30% of the funds will be used for supportive services. The remaining 10% is to be used for the administration of the funds and programing.

During public comment, Jeff, an individual living at Houska Park, spoke about his experience trying to find housing in La Crosse.

Jeff has gone to a variety of local organizations that assist in finding housing, but he has been unsuccessful in finding a landlord who would rent to someone that was homeless.

“We don’t know where we are going to go on March 15,” Jeff said to the committee. All persons living in Houska Park have been ordered by the city to vacate the park by March 15.

“I live in a tent, I’ve got a woodstove,” Jeff continued. “It’s comfortable, it’s our home.”

Kevin Hundt, chair of Coulee Tenants United, spoke during public comment to warn the city about an impending eviction crisis due to the end of Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) funds. His group has been tracking evictions in the city over the past year and has found that about 30 to 40 individuals face eviction each month.

Hundt suggested that part of the plan to address homelessness include emergency rental assistance to help those on the brink of eviction avoid homelessness.

A local landlord also spoke up to echo the sentiments of Hundt. The landlord noted that he receives WERA checks from about 10 different tenants and is nervous about those tenants' future ability to pay rent.

Public comments on this plan are due by March 6 and will be incorporated into the final plan that is presented to the council on March 9. Comments can be submitted here.

Gaps in housing

During the presentation on the plan to address homelessness, Diane McGinnis, community development administrator with the city, also provided context for the current housing, rental and shelter situations in La Crosse.

Currently, the city has 25 emergency shelter beds, no transitional housing and only 43 units of permanent supportive housing.

Based on data from June 2022, there are 135 unsheltered adults who the community lacks bed space for.

“When you compare what we have available for space compared to our population that needs to be served, we have a huge gap,” McGinnis said.

Additionally, McGinnis provided data about household income as it relates to cost of housing.

“I think it's really important to tell the story of what's happening in our city as it relates to where's the distribution of income,” McGinnis said.

Of the 21,185 dwelling units in the city, over half (12,250) are occupied by households making equal to or less than 80% of the county median income, or about $25,000. The La Crosse County median income is currently set at $31,325 as of 2020.

There are also 3,805 households, both renters and owners, with severe housing problems, such as lacking a complete kitchen or plumbing.

Most of the people with severe housing problems are renters, and over 3,000 of those households are making less than 30% of the county median income, or about less than $10,000.

Last, over 30% of households are cost burdened when it comes to paying rent or mortgage, which means those individuals are paying more than 30% of their income on housing.

What is more startling and alarming, according to McGinnis, is that over 16% of households are paying more than 50% of their income on housing.

“So if you figure that at least 25% of your salary goes out the door before you even see it for taxes, and then you're paying 50% of your income on your rent or your mortgage,” McGinnis said. “We have 16% of the population in this community that are living on less than 25% of their income, to buy food, shoes on their feet, any transportation needs — very little income to be able to really support that.”

The city completed “extensive” consultation related to housing conditions and how to best utilize the federal funds.

Consultants advised that the city needs more intensive supportive services, permanent and affordable housing, transportation, childcare, outpatient therapy and services for aging seniors.

Additionally, the city needs to support more root cause problems to prevent homelessness, alcohol and drug treatment, establish housing for people with barriers (i.e. past convictions or evictions), housing for teenagers and low-barrier entry shelter options.

The city’s respective plans to address affordable housing and homelessness with federal HUD dollars are geared to mitigate some of these identified issues.

IN PHOTOS: Winter storm hits region