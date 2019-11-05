The La Crosse City Vision Foundation Board of Directors will celebrate 25 years with a fundraiser meal from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Court Above Main, 420 Main St., La Crosse.
The dinner celebrates the Foundation's work on the Downtown SafeCam Project, holiday decorations and beautification projects such as A Simpler Time sculpture and the Main Street Clock.
The Foundation is working to honor local veterans with a bronze and granite Veterans Memorial statue in Riverside Park.
Tickets for the meal may be purchased at https://lccvf25anniversary.eventbrite.com/ through Nov. 7.
