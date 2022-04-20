 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City will pick up La Crosse residents' brush between April 25-29

The city of La Crosse will begin its week-long brush pick-up next Monday, April 25.

Residents must place their brush on the curb by 6 a.m. on Monday to ensure it is picked up when crews are in the area, the city stated in an announcement Wednesday morning.

Brush is defined as branches and tree limbs with diameters from one-fourth inch to eight inches, and less than four feet in length. The brush must be bundled with cotton string and not exceed 50 pounds in weight in order to be picked up.

The city also won't pick up piles with leaves, grass clippings and other debris mixed into it, or logs, stumps and root balls.

Brush can also be hauled by residents to the Isle La Plume brush and yard waste site throughout the city. A permit sticker is required, which can be requested online or at the site.

Isle La Plume is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

