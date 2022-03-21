Civil Air Patrol squadron installs new commander

LA CROSSE – When her daughter joined the Civil Air Patrol six years ago, Captain Roxanne Munns thought the organization looked interesting. As a parent, she watched her daughter grow and learn.

Then in 2018 the unit put out a call that it needed adult volunteers to help and Munns saw an opportunity to give back and possibly get more involved in serving her community.

When Major Linda Zimmerman, the unit’s outgoing commander, announced that her term was coming to an end, it seemed only natural to Munns that the time had come to take her experience to the next level.

“It’s great taking command of a unit filled with dedicated volunteers who are already performing at a high level. I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish,” Munns said.

Civil Air Patrol unit commanders are volunteers, like all the other members in the organization, and receive no compensation.

During her four years in the organization, she has completed four of the five levels of CAP’s professional development. She has also participated in activities at the state, region, and national levels. She is a rated small Unmanned Aerial System Mission Pilot and an Aerial Photographer. She has helped coordinate three successful CyberPatriot competition teams and has been instrumental in establishing the La Crosse squadron as a national leader in using drones for search and rescue and disaster relief missions.

The La Crosse Composite Squadron meets at 6:30 on Monday evenings at the CAP Center at 2906 Fanta Reed Road on the east side of the La Crosse Municipal Airport. Prospective cadets, ages 12-18, and their parents are always welcome. Adults looking to volunteer are welcome as well.

For more information e-mail tmandel@cap.gov or call Lt Col Todd Mandel at 608-633-1496. Information is available on the unit website at http://caplacrosse.org or the unit’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/lacrossecap.

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of more than 80 lives annually.

CAP’s more than 65,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to nearly 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.

