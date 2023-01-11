Civil Air Patrol unit holding first membership opportunity of 2023

Over the next two weeks, the La Crosse Composite Squadron will hold two informational nights for youth and their parents interested in learning more about the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program.

Civil Air Patrol cadets get a first-hand opportunity to experience flight, can learn to be pilots and can experience military life through opportunities with CAP’s parent-service, the United States Air Force.

Cadets can also go on to earn scholarships, experience travel opportunities and experience STEM careers close up.

In-person events will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, and Monday, Jan. 23, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the CAP building located at 2906 Fanta Reed Road which is on the east side of the La Crosse Regional Airport. Attendees will learn about the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program, have a chance to tour the CAP facility, meet with current CAP cadets, and experience the squadron’s F-16 simulator.

This will be the first of four opportunities for youth to join the CAP Cadet Program. The next membership opportunity will not be held until April.

Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of more than 80 lives annually. CAP’s more than 65,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to nearly 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.

Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.