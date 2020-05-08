Civil discourse workshops go online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After the success of two workshops on civil discourse earlier this year, Great Rivers United Way along with LeaderEthics-Wisconsin and new partner .be. will host additional online workshops on May 14 and 21 via Zoom.

The two-part series will be facilitated by Braver Angels and will aim to help participants learn how to recognize polarization and minimize it in conversation.

Those interested are encouraged to register for both workshops, while previous participants might find them repetitive from the previous material. Both workshops are free and open to people from any political persuasion.

To learn more and register, visit gruw.ord/angels.

