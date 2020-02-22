Civil rights activist Calvin Morris brings wealth of history to La Crosse area

When the Rev. Calvin Morris first met the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1967, the civil rights activist already had a decade of renown, an integral force behind the March on Washington and revered worldwide for his "I Have a Dream" speech.
But it was not King's fame, passion or intelligence that struck Morris upon their first encounter, but rather the way the esteemed leader spoke to him — genuinely engaged, without the slightest air of superiority.
"We talked about our professions and the classes we had had in common," recalls Morris, 78. "He asked what my interests were in a most down-to-earth way. At that time, he already had won a Nobel Peace Prize, and I was so surprised he would talk to me so kindly."
More than a half century later, Morris, who in 1967 was appointed by the Rev. Jesse Jackson as associate director and national coordinator for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s Operation Breadbasket, continues to marvel at King's humility and warmth.
"He had a way of relating to people," Morris said. "He didn't think he was too famous."
A distinguished human rights advocate himself, Morris, who now lives in Viroqua, continues to share memories of King at community events while serving as an inspiration to the youth he reads with at La Crosse area schools and the countless people nationwide who have been uplifted by his decades of religious, educational and philanthropic work.
"(He has) a great deal of wisdom and experience that needs to be passed on," said Alice Holstein, who heard Morris talk last month at the Alternative Truth Project's presentation of "Dr. King’s Call for Justice: Are We Still Listening?"
"He is a valuable resource and a devoted civil rights leader," Holstein said.
Morris, born in 1941 in Philadelphia, was raised primarily by his mother, a hotel housekeeper who later fell ill with rheumatic fever, and maternal grandparents. Both his mother and father were active in protesting segregation, including the bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala., and Morris was "very much aware" of both prejudice and advocacy efforts.
"I've always been a very sensitive person when it comes to how people are treated," Morris said.
As a teen, Morris was recruited to join Friends Select High School, a private Quaker school, in order to increase student diversity. Though one of only a handful of black students there, he "felt no discomfort at all. The Quakers would not have tolerated (racism)."
"It was a marvelous experience for me," said Morris, who was voted class president several years in a row, sang in glee club and graduated with honors. "It showed the absurdity of this notion — this segregated, racist notion that blacks were not smart."
"Philly was not a terribly liberal place in those years, but I didn't feel a target," Morris said of his teenage years. "Some places folks might look at you rather strange, but most of those places we couldn't afford to go anyway."
Morris, who was heavily involved in the church during his youth, was taken under the wing by the reverend who christened him and helped him secure college tuition. Morris went on to earn a bachelor's degree in history at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and an master's degree in history and a bachelor's in sacred theology and a doctorate in philosophy from Boston University.
It was in Boston where he met and married Judith, a Jewish woman, with whom he had two daughters, Dorothy (Dodie) Whitaker and Rachel. Morris and Judith's interracial relationship caused stress with some family members, but the couple made efforts to avoid areas where they would likely be targets of vitriol. Morris and Judith later divorced, and Rachel later died.
In 1967 Morris, who befriended Jesse Jackson five years earlier, began his four-year position at Operation Breadbasket, an organization founded to improve the economic conditions of black communities nationwide. It was there Morris became acquainted with such notable figures as Rosa Parks and Alberta Christine Williams King, Martin Luther King's mother.
"She was genuine, kind, welcoming," Morris said. "She told people how much she enjoyed my preaching and singing."
It was not long before King's assassination that Morris saw him last, when King dropped by Operation Breadbasket.
"When he visited he seemed troubled — very quiet. I think that in retrospect he was probably burdened," Morris said, referring to the backlash after King's condemnation of the Vietnam War.
Morris was at a library with Breadbasket colleagues when he learned of King's assassination in Memphis on April 4, 1968.
"When word came that Dr. King had been shot, we rushed back to the office and a number of us were in tears and in grief," Morris said. "It was a very sad day."
During the funeral, Morris says, he was struck by the poise of King's family.
"It was a heavy weight, but one thing I was so impressed with was they didn't fall apart. They weren't angry."
Morris maintained a relationship with King's family, from 1973 to 1976 serving, as executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta. In 1974, King's widow, Coretta Scott King, sent Morris a letter thanking him for preaching at her late husband's 45th birthday anniversary at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
"Your words and the spirit in which you delivered them reached the minds and hearts of your listeners in a way which immeasurably deepened their understanding of the real meaning of nonviolence and love, Martin's legacy to us all," the letter, which Morris keeps framed, reads in part. "Martin believed that the way of nonviolence can overcome the evils of poverty, racism and war. You and I and many others believe this too."
Tragically, Morris witnessed the murder of King's mother, Alberta, in June 1974, just six months after the assassination of her son. Morris was preaching at Ebenezer Baptist Church when Marcus Wayne Chenault, 23, opened fire, killing Alberta and a church deacon, Edward Boykin.
Morris testified in Chenault's homicide trial, and a New York Times article, from which Morris keeps a clipping in his album of civil rights era memorabilia, reads, "Mr. Morris said moments before that he recalled standing at the pulpit and looking to his left and seeing a man standing in a pew, a gun in each hand, firing."
Morris continued at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for two more years before joining Howard University's School of Divinity, serving as director of ministries to church and society, director of field education and associate professor of pastoral theology.
In 1992, he returned to Georgia, taking the position of executive vice president of academic services and academic dean at Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta.
In 1998, Morris was hired as executive director at Chicago's faith-based Community Renewal Society, which works with communities to address racism and poverty, and over the next decade served on various boards including Treatment Alternatives for Safe Communities, The Chicago Project of Violence Prevention, the Golden Apple Foundation and the Lincoln University Board of Trustees.
In late summer 2019, Morris, diagnosed with early onset dementia, moved to Viroqua to be closer to daughter, Dodie Whitaker, and her family. Whitaker has been a voice for inclusiveness as a member of the Enduring Families Project, which highlights the local historical contributions of early nonwhite settlers.
"It's been nice to be able to have him be able to share with people in this area," Whitaker says of her father's rich history. "Growing up around (his activism) was inspiring."
Morris, despite his medical diagnosis, still is able to vividly recall his wide-ranging experiences in education, religion, charity and change, all of which tie into his pivotal years as a young black man with a drive for justice.
"My experience has been rather broad," Morris said, leafing through a album of newspaper clippings, black-and-white photos and yellowing correspondence. "But it's all been related very much to the civil rights era."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.