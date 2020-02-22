Civil rights activist Calvin Morris brings wealth of history to La Crosse area

"(He has) a great deal of wisdom and experience that needs to be passed on," said Alice Holstein, who heard Morris talk last month at the Alternative Truth Project's presentation of "Dr. King’s Call for Justice: Are We Still Listening?"

"He is a valuable resource and a devoted civil rights leader," Holstein said.

Morris, born in 1941 in Philadelphia, was raised primarily by his mother, a hotel housekeeper who later fell ill with rheumatic fever, and maternal grandparents. Both his mother and father were active in protesting segregation, including the bus boycott in Montgomery, Ala., and Morris was "very much aware" of both prejudice and advocacy efforts.

"I've always been a very sensitive person when it comes to how people are treated," Morris said.

As a teen, Morris was recruited to join Friends Select High School, a private Quaker school, in order to increase student diversity. Though one of only a handful of black students there, he "felt no discomfort at all. The Quakers would not have tolerated (racism)."

"It was a marvelous experience for me," said Morris, who was voted class president several years in a row, sang in glee club and graduated with honors. "It showed the absurdity of this notion — this segregated, racist notion that blacks were not smart."