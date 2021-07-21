Civilian police oversight board on hold as new discussions with police begin

The possibility a civilian police oversight board is headed back to the drawing board, but where exactly it will go next is unclear as La Crosse County officials continue the debate over its necessity and purpose.
Members of the Criminal Justice Management Council met Wednesday evening to discuss next steps after the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors voted to refer a resolution meant to create an ad hoc study committee on the matter in an attempt to gain more support from police — a move that only adds to the bureaucratic tangle that has developed since the process began more than a year ago.
The CJMC voted to create the study group after a different subcommittee recommended moving forward, having researched the possibility of a civilian police oversight board for around a year. The study group would only continue to research the feasibility of an oversight board, and does not mean it would be formed.
However, Democratic state Rep. Steve Doyle, also a county supervisor, made the recommendation to refer the next step in the process after he heard there was little buy-in from police officers, many of whom have shown concern throughout.
But how exactly to bridge the gap was not clear at Wednesday’s meeting.
CJMC members felt that there was some confusion over the role the study group would play. Commissioner and public defender Araysa Simpson argued that the new body would be doing the work to gain support of police and work out any problems, chalking this latest hiccup up to a bad sell.
“Isn’t that exactly what this committee is supposed to be doing? This is a committee to do the research, to do the deep diving, to talk to law enforcement,” Simpson said. “I guess I’m confused as to what the ask is and why it’s being brought back to us because that is what this committee is supposed to be doing.
Some officials pushed for more discussion from the subcommittee who researched the issue for the past year, but members were hesitant, saying it undermined that work and argued that if the purpose of the pause was over police concerns, the discussions should be done on their side.
Others were more cynical, calling the referral a stall tactic, and one CJMC member argued that some supervisors would be against the oversight board no matter what for fear of not being re-elected.
“If I’m being honest, and I’m speaking for myself, I didn’t have much faith that this was going to go anywhere,” said CJMC member Suthakaran Veerasamy, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. During Wednesday’s discussion he used an analogy that people of color are like squirrels living in a cage built for elephants, saying the process revealed racial divisions in the community.
“When I hear words like this, that ‘we are doing everything possible to look out for people of color’ — to a squirrel like me, that’s meaningless,” Veerasamy said. “Look at the screen (of the virtual CJMC meeting), look at the county board. How many squirrels do you find there? The elephants are judging this situation based on their experience as an elephant in a cage built for them.
“When people of color try and communicate our experiences, what gets lost is the ability for white people to empathize,” Veerasamy said. “That means to feel what I’m feeling. Like what I’m feeling right now hearing all this crap. It’s a bunch of crap, yes? Because a bunch of people who are in power who have the status quo cannot see it for what it is; who have it good in this community and don’t want anything to change. Isn’t that what we’re talking about? Can we be honest? Then maybe finally we can get something done.”
One member also said he was hesitant to rehash the matter after he experienced “harmful communication” while working on the subcommittee.
Those who are concerned about moving forward have questioned whether a police oversight board is even necessary, and some county officials have suggested that getting buy-in may be easier said than done.
La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf expressed concern at last week’s board meeting, and said he would ask the CJMC to start with a clean slate. Since, he said he has spoken with leaders in five different municipalities who are “strongly opposed” to the idea of an oversight board, though he said all chiefs are willing to find solutions to any problems presented.
“I think we’re looking at this all wrong. Law enforcement for several years in our community has worked to resolve problems,” Wolf told the CJMC, pointing to an initiative the La Crosse Police Department launched this week to include more mental health support and services during calls as an example.
“(La Crosse Chief of Police Shawn Kudron) didn’t need an oversight committee to tell him that was the right thing to do. He knew it was the right thing to do and he did it,” Wolf said.
“I think we should take a step back, have some conversations, see what the problems are and see if we can resolve them without creating another subcommittee or an ad hoc committee to create a committee to look at a committee — it just gets to be a waste of time,” Wolf said.
Doyle, who was not present at Wednesday’s meeting, is now being tasked with going to police and working as a liaison to determine what questions and concerns they have. He’ll then return to the CJMC next month to continue the discussion.