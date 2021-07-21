Civilian police oversight board on hold as new discussions with police begin

“Isn’t that exactly what this committee is supposed to be doing? This is a committee to do the research, to do the deep diving, to talk to law enforcement,” Simpson said. “I guess I’m confused as to what the ask is and why it’s being brought back to us because that is what this committee is supposed to be doing.

Some officials pushed for more discussion from the subcommittee who researched the issue for the past year, but members were hesitant, saying it undermined that work and argued that if the purpose of the pause was over police concerns, the discussions should be done on their side.

Others were more cynical, calling the referral a stall tactic, and one CJMC member argued that some supervisors would be against the oversight board no matter what for fear of not being re-elected.

“If I’m being honest, and I’m speaking for myself, I didn’t have much faith that this was going to go anywhere,” said CJMC member Suthakaran Veerasamy, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. During Wednesday’s discussion he used an analogy that people of color are like squirrels living in a cage built for elephants, saying the process revealed racial divisions in the community.