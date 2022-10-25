Clarification on Derrick Van Orden income

The Derrick Van Orden campaign clarified a Badger Project story published Sunday that did not list income based on financial disclosures. The campaign said Van Orden and his wife "live on his retirement income as an enlisted man after 26 years of service and from being a 100% service connected disabled veteran." The campaign said retirement accounts from federal employment (in this case military service) are exempted from disclosure.
