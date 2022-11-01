 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clarification

  • 0

Katie Berkedal asked to confirm that her column published on October 23 was, and was intended to be, a statement in her capacity as a private citizen; it was not a statement on behalf of the School District of La Crosse Board of Education nor in her capacity as a board member.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News