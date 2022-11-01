Katie Berkedal asked to confirm that her column published on October 23 was, and was intended to be, a statement in her capacity as a private citizen; it was not a statement on behalf of the School District of La Crosse Board of Education nor in her capacity as a board member.
Clarification
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 32-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused in three violent incidents Oct. 20.
Derrick Van Orden, the Republican candidate in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional race, said that “leftists” cannot be Christian at a prayer breakf…
A GoFundMe page has been established for a West Salem teenager critically injured in an Oct. 24 car crash.
Hundreds of people walk in and out of the employee entrance hallway at the Gundersen La Crosse Hospital every day. But when it came to a near-…
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 52-year-old La Crosse man accused of violating the terms of his release as a sex offender.
A Viroqua man has died as the result of a single-vehicle rollover accident on State Hwy. 56 near Elm Drive in the town of Liberty on Oct. 25. …
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old La Crosse man who successfully eluded police officers three times in eight days.
On Monday, the individuals and families who have been residing at Houska Park for the summer have to leave and find shelter for the upcoming w…
Taylor Suhr thought he was dying.
Brad Pfaff, Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, held a news conference with local pastors to respond to religious comment…