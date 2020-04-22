Clark County COVID-19 outbreak sickens 18, kills 1

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. To date, 242 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin and more than 4,600 have tested positive for the disease.

Clark County had 18 positive and 143 negative tests as of Tuesday, according to DHS data. The rural county’s rate of 49.4 positive tests per 100,000 people was the 14th highest among the state’s 72 counties.

Six of the individuals with positive tests were symptom-free and released from isolation as of Monday, with two still hospitalized. Four of the county’s COVID-19 patients had been hospitalized at one point, the Clark County Health Department reported.

The actual number of infected individuals is likely much higher than the case count because the department only reports statistics for those who are tested and get a lab-confirmed positive test result, the Clark County Health Department indicated, noting that individuals can infect others with COVID-19 even if they are not showing symptoms.