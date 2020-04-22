Clark County COVID-19 outbreak sickens 18, kills 1

The number of people in Clark County who have tested positive for COVID-19 has more than doubled in the past week.
The county’s cases rose from eight to 16 between April 14 and April 17 and had climbed to 18 as of Tuesday, according to the Clark County Health Department. The department confirmed the 10 positive COVID-19 cases since April 14 have been in close contact with one another.
“This emphasizes the rate at which this virus can spread and the importance of taking measures to protect yourself through social distancing, good hand hygiene and limited face-to-face contact with others,” the Health Department said in a news release.
A tracking tool on the state Department of Health Services website shows the cases are concentrated in the Thorp area in the census tract comprising the far northwest corner of Clark County. That census tract, with a population of 4,400 people, is the only tract in the 12-county region surrounding Eau Claire with more than 10 cases.
Clark County reported its first death over the weekend from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The death was of an elderly resident.
“We are extremely saddened by the loss of one of our community members,” Clark County Health Department Director Brittany Mews said in a news release. “We extend our deepest sympathies to their loved ones. Our heart goes out to all those suffering from this virus.”
The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. To date, 242 people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin and more than 4,600 have tested positive for the disease.
Clark County had 18 positive and 143 negative tests as of Tuesday, according to DHS data. The rural county’s rate of 49.4 positive tests per 100,000 people was the 14th highest among the state’s 72 counties.
Six of the individuals with positive tests were symptom-free and released from isolation as of Monday, with two still hospitalized. Four of the county’s COVID-19 patients had been hospitalized at one point, the Clark County Health Department reported.
The actual number of infected individuals is likely much higher than the case count because the department only reports statistics for those who are tested and get a lab-confirmed positive test result, the Clark County Health Department indicated, noting that individuals can infect others with COVID-19 even if they are not showing symptoms.
“Please know the health and safety of all community members is our highest priority,” Mews said. “I’m urging Clark County residents to please stay home. We are working extremely hard to protect you. By staying home and following Governor (Tony) Evers’ order, you are helping to save lives. Thank you for your continued cooperation and patience during this difficult time. We will get through this together.”
The department urged health care providers to obtain COVID-19 testing for all patients who are symptomatic, even patients with mild symptoms.
Testing serves an important public health purpose for the next phase of Wisconsin’s response, which will require aggressive efforts to find and isolate cases in the community, the department said.
“Over the past few weeks, we have witnessed the community transmission of COVID-19 across the United States and across Wisconsin. Unfortunately, we are now seeing that community spread here in Clark County as well,” Mews said. “I cannot stress enough that it is extremely important for all residents to follow (Wisconsin’s safer-at-home order). This means staying at home and limiting travel to essential travel only.”
Anyone identified as having had close contact with someone who tested positive for the disease is notified by the Health Department and quarantined for 14 days after their last exposure. Department nurses check on the exposed individuals frequently to see if they develop symptoms. If they do develop symptoms, they are advised to get tested.
With no vaccine and no treatment available yet for the coronavirus, social distancing is the best tool available to prevent further spread, the Health Department said in a Facebook post. Mews could not be reached for additional comment.
The supply of personal protective equipment continues to be a challenge, although donations of supplies from schools and businesses have proven helpful, Clark County Emergency Management Director John Ross said in a release.
“The work being done to support our response is a credit to our communities,” Ross said.
Thorp Mayor Ray Stroinski said Tuesday he hadn’t heard about the surge in local cases and believed most residents were “sitting tight just as they told us to do.”
While a few sheriffs in Wisconsin have said they won’t enforce the safer-at-home order because they consider it unconstitutional, Clark County Sheriff Scott Haines said in a release that the safer-at-home order, which now extends through May 26, is legal.
“Under the circumstances, they are reasonable efforts to be enforced for the greater good of communities and protecting the citizens we serve,” Haines said.
