Many area schools have delayed the start of school today or canceled classes entirely in the wake of yet another winter storm.

Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan, Alma, Arcadia, Blair-Taylor, Cochrane-Fountain City, Independence, Luther and Whitehall schools in Wisconsin; Caledonia, La Crescent, Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson, Spring Grove and Winona in Minnesota; and Allamakee Community Schools in Iowa canceled today's classes.

School was set to start two hours later than normal in Bangor, Black River Falls, Cashton, De Soto, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Kickapoo, La Farge, Melrose-Mindoro, North Crawford, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Royall, Seneca, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, West Salem and Westby schools in Wisconsin; Houston schools in Minnesota; and Eastern Allamakee in Iowa.

Snow that fell on already-icy roads late Saturday through noon on Sunday was driven into drifts by winds that accompanied rapidly falling temperatures Sunday afternoon and evening.

Here are key links for when severe weather hits:

Wisconsin road conditions • Minnesota road conditions • Iowa road conditionsNational Weather Service office in La CrosseLa Crosse Regional Airport • Xcel Energy outage mapGreat Rivers 211

