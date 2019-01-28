Classes canceled Tuesday and Wednesday; Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declares state of emergency

Closed Monday in the wake of a snowstorm, most La Crosse area schools have decided to close both Tuesday and Wednesday as the temperatures fall below zero -- and stay there.
Alma Center-Humbird-Merrilan, Alma, Aquinas, Arcadia, Bangor, Black River Falls, Blair-Taylor, Cochrane-Fountain City, Cashton, De Soto, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Gilmanton, Hillsboro, Holmen, Independence, La Crosse, La Farge, Luther, Mauston, Melrose-Mindoro, Necedah, New Lisbon, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Onalaska, Prairie du Chien, Sparta, Tomah, West Salem, Westby and Whitehall schools in Wisconsin have all cancelled both Tuesday and Wednesday classes. Royall is closed Tuesday.
Caledonia, Houston, La Crescent, Lewiston-Altura, Spring Grove and Winona school in Minnesota are closed Tuesday and Wednesday, as are Allamakee Community Schools in Iowa.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has called of classes after 5 p.m. Tuesday, and all Wednesday classes are canceled.
Senior dining sites in La Crosse and Monroe are closed both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency because of snow and impending dangerously cold temperatures.
Evers signed the order Monday that directs all state agencies to assist if any emergency response and recovery efforts are needed because of the snowstorm and cold that has hit Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan and other Midwestern states.
Evers is also activating the Wisconsin National Guard to assist with local emergency responders, if necessary. Wisconsin state offices remained open on Monday.
Schools in the La Crosse area closed Monday, and snowfall totals range from 4 to 10 inches. The region remains under a winter storm warning until 3 p.m., with hazardous driving conditions reported due to drifting snow.
In addition to most public schools in the area being closed today, Western Technical College canceled classes today, Viterbo University classes began at 12:20 p.m., and classes at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse began at noon.
And with a dangerous arctic storm blows in Tuesday through Thursday, more disruption is possible.
"Based on expected wind chills later in the week, there could be more closures," La Crosse superintendent Randy Nelson wrote in an email.
Valley View Mall also announced it's closed for the day, along with La Crosse County Senior Nutrition Sites.
Even the fabled "frozen tundra" of Lambeau Field wasn't able to withstand the heavy snow and blustery winds. Green Bay Packers officials say stadium tours, the Lambeau Field Atrium and all its businesses, including the Packers Hall of Fame and the team's pro shop, are closed to visitors Monday.
Temperatures will fall below zero overnight Monday into Tuesday and might not get back above zero until Friday, with wind chill values expected to be lower than 35 degrees below zero at times from Tuesday through Thursday night, with the brutal cold not easing until next weekend.
"We're going to be feeling it big time," Jeff Masters, meteorology director at the private Weather Underground, told the Associated Press. "It's going to be the coldest air in five years."
Masters said the cold snap is due to the polar vortex — the gigantic circular upper air weather pattern in the Arctic region enveloping the North Pole — splitting into three pieces in late December because of an occasional weather condition called "sudden stratospheric warming."
One chunk of that trapped cold air went to Siberia, another to Scandinavia, and the third piece is heading through Canada. On Wednesday, it will be over northern Michigan, he said.
Temperatures may tumble to 40 below in the northernmost United States, AccuWeather said.
Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he will not call for a statewide closure of Minnesota schools due to the bitter subzero temperatures coming the next few days.
He said he'll defer instead to local school districts on decisions to open or close "because they know best the conditions in their area and how to keep their students safe."
The cold will impact much of the eastern half of the country and dive deep into the southern U.S., with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees below normal in Florida.
"The end of January will bring the coldest air of the season for the Midwest and rival the Arctic blast from earlier this week in the Northeast," AccuWeather lead long-range meteorologist Paul Pastelok said in a news release.
The last polar vortex to hit the U.S. was five years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
global warming?????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.