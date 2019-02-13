Try 1 month for 99¢
Map: Classes delayed Wednesday at many Coulee Region schools after storm drops a foot of snow

Many rural school districts are delaying classes two hours this morning, including Alma, Arcadia, Black River Falls, Blair-Taylor, De Soto, Hillsboro, Independence, La Farge, New Lisbon, Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton, Royall, Seneca, Tomah, Viroqua, Westby and Whitehall schools in Wisconsin; and Caledonia, Houston, La Crescent, Rushford-Peterson and Spring Grove in Minnesota.

Allamakee and Eastern Allamakee in Iowa both canceled classes for Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, Tomah in Monroe County posted the highest snowfall in the area, with 14 inches between Monday and Tuesday; in La Crosse County, New Amsterdam recorded 11 inches, and Holmen, Onalaska and La Crosse all recorded 10 inches. In Trempealeau County, Galesville received 12.2 inches and Trempealeau 11.5 inches. In Houston County, Minn., Spring Grove received 12 inches of snow, Caledonia 10 1/2 inches, and Houston and Brownsville 10 inches.

