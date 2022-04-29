Cleanup, assessment continue after downtown La Crosse fire

Cleanup and damage assessment continue in the wake of Thursday's fire in downtown La Crosse.

La Crosse Fire Department Assistant Chief Steven Cash said Friday that department personnel were on the scene through midnight trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a building at 318 Fourth St.

The fire broke out in a basement kitchen at India Curry House and quickly swept through the entire structure, including three upstairs apartment units.

Nobody was injured in the fire, and everyone who lived in apartment units on the 300 block evacuated before firefighters arrived. Firefighters also rescued four cats.

Cash said two businesses next door to India Curry House were temporarily “condemned for human habitation” but aren’t total losses.

“They will not need to be demolished,” Cash said. “There are some minor repairs that need to be made before the condemnation orders are removed.”

The owners of Glory Days, a tavern immediately north of India Curry House, have said they intend to re-open. The business sustained smoke and water damage but escaped fire damage.

“The city has placed ‘condemned’ signs on our building while we wait for the city engineers to inspect the damages,” owner Blake Schoh wrote Friday on a Facebook post. “While we wait, we ask for the community support in keeping an eye out for vandalism and theft as this place means so much to us and our patrons.”

Schoh also wrote, “Many thanks go out to the La Crosse and Shelby Fire Departments for their hard work.”

Indian Curry House owner Om Parkash, who rents the building that was destroyed, said Thursday he won’t decide the fate of the business until he can better assess the situation. He also owns two businesses in Rochester, Minnesota.

“It depends on how it’s going to work out,” Parkash said.

The west side of the 300 block is fenced off, and Cash said “people should avoid the area if at all possible until the site is filled in.” He said the department doesn’t have a monetary estimate of the damage.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.