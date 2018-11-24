Purchasing a netted pine from a parking lot pop up sale may be practical, but it doesn't make for the most merry of excursions. At Clearwater Farm, Christmas tree shopping is the full holiday experience, with the fragrant scent of fresh cut firs and an Instagram-worthy setting to boot.
The Onalaska nonprofit, on a 19th century dairy farm home to donkeys, goats and sheep, is run by a roster of 150 members and volunteers, several of whom spent Saturday morning selling fraser firs ranging in height from 6 to 10 feet for $60 and up, with all proceeds supporting the farm's operations and renovations. Clearwater Farm's largest fundraiser for the past decade, tree sales net $3,000 to $4,000 each year, with a portion of the earnings to be allocated towards long term goals of restoring the upper level of the barn for event rentals and purchasing a skid-steer loader for hauling compost and hay bales.
Clearwater Farm stocked up on 100 trees and dozens of wreaths, purchased from a Tomah farm, for Black Friday weekend, with nearly half gone by opening hours Saturday morning. In addition to the unbeatable freshness of the firs — all were cut and delivered Wednesday — customers appreciate the philanthropic aspect of buying from Clearwater. And the adorable animals mulling around only add to the draw.
"People like to support the farm," said Clearwater Farm board member Michelle Grimm. "They come to look at the animals and feed the animals. How often do you get to buy a tree and then go pet a llama?"
Area teens, many fulfilling community service hours for school or programs, helped trim and load firs into customer vehicles, doing their best "Vanna White twirls" to show off 360 degrees of lush branches. Zylan Magiera-Kmiecik, 19, personally selected the farm for his 15 required volunteer hours, feeling a bit chilly as he worked under overcast skies but enjoying the atmosphere.
"I actually have a pretty good time here," Magiera-Kmiecik said. "I like looking at the chickens. It's funny — they're like little dinosaurs."
Even amidst some grand competition, from statuesque horses to unbelievably fuzzy sheep, the chickens proved a favorite for customers. Confidently sauntering around the grounds, popping up behind the fraser firs, the friendly fowls caught the attention of 8-year-old Kaylee Banse of Holmen, selecting the plumpest tree along with mom Kelly, sister Makenna, 6, and dad Ryan. The trees at Clearwater are the best, confirmed Kaylee, who hoped to find an American Girl doll underneath this year.
The family has selected a tree from Clearwater Farm each of the past four years, picking up an eight foot beauty for this Christmas.
"The quality is great, and the animals are always fun for the kids," Kelly said. "We always find a tree we like here."
Their new tree wouldn't remain bare for long, the family planning to decorate yet Saturday afternoon to enjoy a full month of twinkling lights and shiny ornaments. The girls receive new ornaments each year to adorn the branches, but Kaylee is keen on a classic decoration.
"I like the stars," she said.
Clearwater Farm, 760 Green Coulee Road, will be selling Fraser firs again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Dec. 8. Trees can be reserved at www.clearwaterfarm.org/events-rentals/christmas-tree-sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.