Clearwater Farm will host ‘Taste of Summer’
The Clearwater Farm will host its “Taste of Summer” fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at 760 Green Coulee Road, Onalaska.
Sample local beer and wine, enjoy live music from the Driftless River Band and bid on silent auction donations, all in support of the programs at Clearwater Farm.
Attendees must be 21 and older and food will be provided, including a cake to celebrate Clearwater’s 20th anniversary.
Tickets cost $35 and are available at clearwaterfarm.org, and all proceeds support farm animals, community gardens and the preservations of a 19th century farm in the heart of Greens Coulee.
