The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area will partner with counterparts of Dane County to host a forum after the presentation of the Dane County's 2019-2020 Climate Crisis Series program, to be viewed at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in Room 0430 of the La Crosse Administration Building, 212 Sixth St. N.
The program aims to inform the public about the history, escalating impacts and up-to-date science-based solutions for local communities. Dane County League member Dr. Ralph Peterson and former director of the Wisconsin League of Women Voters Andrea Kaminski will clarify existing and proposed solutions of non-partisan leadership.
Future programs will take place on Nov. 6, Feb. 5, 2020 and April 1, 2020. Each will focus on the government's role in combating climate change, agricultural impact and solutions and water impacts, respectively. The La Crosse Area League of Women voters will announce the locations before the meetings.
For more information, call 608-221-0514 or visit lwvdanecounty.org/forums/2019/0/4/why-climate-change-is-public-health-emergency.
