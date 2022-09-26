Climate Alliance for the Common Good receives foundation grant

The La Crosse-based nonprofit, Climate Alliance for the Common Good, has been awarded a $7,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation. The nonprofit will use these funds to expand the group’s web and digital presence to support its mission of community engagement.

“We want to meet people where they are,” said Tom Schlesinger, chairman of the nonprofit’s board. “We will use the funds to find ways to reach people, in person and online, so La Crosse citizens can learn about climate change and environmentally-friendly actions they can take.”

“We are very grateful to the La Crosse Community Foundation for the granted funds to expand our presence online, so we can provide local resources to citizens in our area. We can act locally to fight climate change globally, and that’s an exciting opportunity for all of us,” said Nick Nichols, board member of the Climate Alliance and former sustainability coordinator for La Crosse.

The Climate Alliance for the Common Good (CACG) is a nonprofit with a mission to empower people to fight climate change. For more visit www.climatealliancecg.org/