Climate change impacts already underway in the United States are projected to intensify, according to the Fourth National Climate Assessment published Friday.
Whether we avoid the most severe impacts or not depends largely on what we do now to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change, according to the report produced by the U.S. Global Change Research Program.
The program is required to study climate change impacts and major trends -- including to agriculture, energy production, land and water use, transportation, human health and welfare, biological diversity and the environment -- and report to Congress and the president at least once every four years. The Trump administration is undoing several environmental regulations designed to reduce carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants, cars, and oil and gas wells.
Compared with the rest of the United States, the Midwest is expected to see the largest increase in average annual temperature in the future. The average annual five-day maximum temperature for northern Minnesota, currently about 88 degrees, is projected to rise to 95 degrees by 2065, depending on the scenario. Chicago, which rarely reaches 100 degrees, could see as many as 60 such days by the end of the century.
Air quality -- from increased concentrations of ground-level ozone to fine particle pollution and pollen -- is projected to decline as a result of climate change and cause an additional 200 to 550 premature deaths in the Midwest each year by 2050.
Rising extreme temperatures combined with increased rainfall are also projected to reduce agricultural productivity in the Midwest, which churns out 18 percent of the country's gross domestic product, to 1980s levels by mid-century. Corn yields are expected to decline for the entire region at the higher temperatures, though soybean yields could increase in the upper Midwest.
Production of wild rice, grown by tribes and others in the wetlands of northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, is expected to fall as extreme temperatures, climate-related disease and pest outbreaks shift hospitable growing regions farther north.
Meanwhile, increased rainfall from April to June is expected to reduce the spring planting window and increase soil erosion, while wetter conditions at the end of the growing season would promote the growth of mold and fungus.
Flooding on the Mississippi and the Missouri rivers, which flow through the Midwest and can overwhelm sewer system and drinking water sources, are projected to worsen. Infrastructure damage in the Midwest, which contains the most vulnerable bridges, is projected to rise from $3.3 billion in 2050 to $6 billion per year in 2090.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
There were predictions in the 1970s that said by the year 2000 we would be in an ice age. They were a little off on that one! It's pretty tough to predict the weather from week to week, how do they know what it's going to be doing 60 yrs from now?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.