Best-selling author Gavin Pretor-Pinney, founder of the Cloud Appreciation Society, will give a presentation from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Bluffs Ballroom of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Student Union, 521 East Ave. N.
Pretor-Pinney will present a visual tour of the sky and show attendees how to recognize the many and varied cloud formations, from fair-weather cotton tufts of cumulus to the UFO-shaped lenticularis and the surreal undulations of fluctus clouds. "Cloudspotting for Beginners" will be an illustrated presentation, revealing the invisible movements of the atmosphere.
Parking and attendance is free, but advance tickets are required and can be reserved at eventbrite.com.
