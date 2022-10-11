 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CMN Hospitals Radiothon is back for 2022

It’s time to tune in to help kids! Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen’s annual Radiothon returns Oct. 13-14, a celebration of all the wonderful kids helped by CMN Hospitals.

Z93, 95.7 The Rock, and KQ98 will be broadcasting live from the Gundersen Clinic Lobby from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. both days, sharing inspirational stories. You’ll hear from patients, parents, providers and more, learning how CMN Hospitals at Gundersen helps children and their families. You’re welcome to stop by and quietly watch all that goes on behind the scenes during Radiothon, as well.

Call 608-784-KIDS (5437) to make a contribution during the Radiothon. You may also donate online at https://gmf.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.home

