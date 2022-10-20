CMN Hospitals Radiothon sees record-breaking results

The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Radiothon is in uncharted territory.

Thanks to a successful 2022 campaign last week, the annual event held in conjunction with Mid-West Family Broadcasting raised more money through phone calls than any previous year. Though donations are still being tallied, the total is nearing $100,000.

“We’re overwhelmed by the generosity of our community,” said Beth Noffsinger, CMN Hospitals Specialist. “We couldn’t have set this Radiothon record without the support of wonderful volunteers on the phone bank, phenomenal families, providers, health care team members and other interview subjects, and the team at Mid-West Family La Crosse.”

Donations collected during the Radiothon make miracles happen for local kids and their families by providing everything from meal vouchers and gas cards to life-changing therapies, adaptive equipment and more. This kind of support, Noffsinger said, can change a child’s future.

If you weren’t able to make a donation during Radiothon, you can still support CMN Hospitals by going online to shorturl.at/gsN59.

Donations may also be mailed to 1900 South Avenue, FDN-001, La Crosse, WI 54601, and walk-in donations may be dropped off at the Gundersen Medical Foundation office at 201 Third St. N. Checks should have Radiothon 2022 in the memo line.