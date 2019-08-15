A collaborative learning session for new and existing entrepreneurs will be hosted at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at The Gig Co-Working Space, 119 N. 19th St., La Crosse.
The $300 course will run nine weeks and offer participants an opportunity to develop their business model, interview customers and learn what it takes to launch or grow a successful business. This year's event will be facilitated by co-owner of B&E's Trees: Forest Foraged Foods and Farm and CO.STARTERS alumna Bree Breckel.
To sign up or for more information, visit www.couleeco.com/costarters or contact the Couleecap Business and Income Developer Aaron Reimler at 608-797-5746 or aaron.reimler@couleecap.org.
