The Coats for Kids donation drive will collect outdoor winter apparel items through Oct. 21, and will be distributing them free of charge from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 and from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at the Lighthouse Assembly of God, 762 Clifton St. W., Tomah. A limit of one of each different type of clothing item per person will be in effect.

Donation sites include the Tomah Boys & Girls Club, Edward Jones on North Superior Avenue, the Tomah Public Library, Monroe County Human Services and the Warrens Walk-In Clinic.

Financial contributions to purchase winter apparel are also needed, and can be mailed to Coats for Kids, PO Box 802, Tomah, WI 54660 or brought in person to the Lighthouse Assembly of God, and receipts for tax purposes will be available.

