HOLMEN — Holmen’s Hope, an all-volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to building community through service to others, has received a donation of $2,500 from CoBank on behalf of James R. Magnuson, a member of the cooperative bank’s board of directors.
Holmen’s Hope provides Friday backpacks filled with non-perishable and easy-to-prepare food to families in need as identified by the Holmen School District. The organization serves five area schools and 43 families and 60 children who might otherwise go without food on weekends. CoBank’s donation, along with other monetary and food donations from individuals and organizations in the community, fund the program.
“We are thankful for this donation from CoBank, which helps ensure children will have something good to eat on the days when school is not in session,” said Beverly Rott, director of Holmen’s Hope.
Holmen’s Hope also orchestrates a monthly community dinner for up to 220 people. In addition, Holmen’s Hope prepared and delivered sack lunches to three locations for about 60 children, five times a week from mid-June to mid-August when school was not in session.
