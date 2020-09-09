Coffee & Conversation program on youth mental health resuming virtually

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Misty's Dance Unlimited is resuming the Coffee and Conversation program this weekend, with the youth health forum now conducted on a virtual basis.

Starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 12, the free program for parents of school age kids and teens will post live at http://bit.ly/lsecoffeeandconversation.

A partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System, the first session will cover back-to-school tips for mental health. Mayo's pediatric psychologist Dr. Sarah Trane will discuss managing stresses during the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining a healthy mindset and developing healthy habits.

"Students need a variety of behavioral-health support based on their age and where they are in school, whether in person, online or a combination of both," Trane says. "We’ll discuss how to promote healthy coping skills along with practical tips for parents to keep their kids on track and help them thrive through the pandemic. Parents probably will pick up a tip or two to help themselves.”

Parents will be able to submit questions anonymously to be answered during the program. No registration is required. For more information, call Misty's Dance Unlimited at 608-779-4642.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.